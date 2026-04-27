New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani incurred the wrath of the Turkish American community after his remarks regarding the so-called Armenian “genocide.”

The community on Monday staged a protest where several Turkish associations rallied in Times Square. Protesters chanted slogans and carried placards to protest the remarks, while a small group of Armenian Americans confronted the protesters.

Digital trucks displaying information countering the claims mentioned by Mamdani also passed through Times Square. Trucks displayed information about the history of the issue, as well as information about Turkish diplomats and civilians killed by the Armenian terrorist group ASALA in the 1970s and 1980s, including in the U.S.

Participants said in a statement issued regarding the protest that the mayor's characterization of recent developments in Karabakh was inaccurate. The statement noted that, as mayor of a city bringing together diverse cultures and ethnic groups, Mamdani's remarks risk alienating communities he is responsible for serving.

It also stressed that the events of 1915-1923 should be evaluated in light of historical facts and called for avoiding rhetoric that deepens misunderstandings.

In his social media post marking the anniversary of the 1915 events, Mamdani said "1.5 million Armenians" were killed by the Ottoman Empire and claimed that Azerbaijan and Türkiye attacked Armenians in Karabakh in 2020, adding that more than 100,000 Armenians were "expelled" from the region in 2023.

Türkiye objects to the presentation of the 1915 incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara has repeatedly proposed the creation of a joint commission of historians from Türkiye and Armenia, as well as international experts, to tackle the issue.

Gökhan Doğan, vice president of the Turkish American National Steering Committee, said at the rally that they convened to exhibit a strong stand against the remarks. “Mamdani’s words deeply hurt the Turkish American community. It has been a routine for Armenians to bring their lies into politics. We will continue telling that this should remain a matter for historians. We are deeply affected that Mamdani joined this plot,” he said. Doğan said that their community would remain standing united against untrue allegations.

Addressing the protest, Gülay Aydemir, chair of the Federation of Turkish American Associations, said it does not matter who voiced the lies. “We are here for Türkiye to advocate the truth. I believe we have to raise our voice stronger against the mayor’s remarks. As long as we stand united, such remarks will not be repeated,” she said.

Mamdani's remarks also irked Türkiye, while the mayor also claimed that Türkiye "attacked Karabakh" in the same social media post during Azerbaijan's offensive to liberate its territory from the Armenian occupation in 2020. Yet, Türkiye had a toned-down or more general response to the allegations of genocide.

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 24 that a growing climate of peace and reconciliation in the South Caucasus reflects a strong push by regional actors seeking stability and cooperation, while warning against efforts to inflame tensions rooted in historical disputes. In a statement, the ministry said parties involved in discussions over the events of 1915 share a clear stance against the politicization of the issue, criticizing some third-country politicians for exploiting the matter for narrow political interests or to deflect from their own responsibilities.

Ankara reiterated that Türkiye, which it said has long embodied a culture of coexistence, has opened its archives and continues to support the establishment of a joint history commission to examine the events of 1915 in a fair and objective manner. The proposal, the ministry noted, remains on the table. Calling for a forward-looking approach, the ministry urged third parties with constructive intentions to support ongoing dialogue efforts and contribute to building a shared and just historical understanding, as well as reinforcing the region’s emerging atmosphere of cooperation.

Türkiye's position on the 1915 events is that the deaths of Armenians in eastern Anatolia took place when some sided with the invading Russians and revolted against Ottoman forces. A subsequent relocation of Armenians resulted in numerous casualties, made worse by massacres conducted by militaries and militia groups from both sides. The mass arrests of prominent Ottoman Armenian politicians, intellectuals and other community members suspected of links with separatist groups, harboring nationalist sentiments and being hostile to Ottoman rule occurred in the then-capital city of Istanbul on April 24, 1915. The date is commemorated as the beginning of later "atrocities." Ankara objects to the presentation of these incidents as "genocide," describing them as a tragedy in which both sides suffered casualties.

Ankara is of the opinion that controversial episodes in history, such as the events of 1915, should be studied without prejudice by respecting the scientific and legal principles to write a just account of the incidents. With this understanding, Türkiye proposed the establishment of a Joint History Commission and opened its archives.

Mamdani's statements had prompted Azerbaijan to issue a scathing criticism as well. Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, responded to statements regarding Karabakh on social media on April 25 and has called Mamdani to "act responsibly and refrain from spreading misinformation."

"We reject your inflammatory statement. Such remarks demonstrate a lack of understanding of history and realities of the region, and distort facts for political narratives. In 2020, Azerbaijan acted within its internationally recognized sovereign territory, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions. The counter-terror measures of 2023 resulted in restoration of Azerbaijan’s constitutional order following three decades of illegal occupation. Claims of 'expulsion' ignore the fact that Armenian residents were offered reintegration, full equal rights, and security guarantees. It is particularly troubling that an elected official promotes one-sided narratives while ignoring ethnic cleansing and massacres against hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis during the occupation period, as well as destruction of cultural and religious heritage."

Such reckless statements are unacceptable and should be removed without delay, Hajizada said in his post.