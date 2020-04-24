Frigates of the Turkish and Italian navies conducted a joint training session in the eastern Mediterranean, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said Friday.
"TCG Salihreis and Italian frigate ITS V. Fasan operating in NATO Standing Maritime Group-2 and Turkish Navy units TCG Gaziantep and TCG Ruzgar have conducted maritime training at Eastern Mediterranean on 23 April 2020," the ministry said in an official statement.
The statement said that the training positively contributed to the cooperation of the Turkish naval forces and other NATO elements, adding that Turkey was one of the top contributors to NATO maritime missions.
