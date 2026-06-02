Elite military marksmen of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) are undergoing rigorous training designed to prepare them for operations in some of the most challenging combat environments, military officials said.

Known as the military’s “sharp eyes,” the special mission marksmen are trained to engage targets at distances of up to 2,000 meters after completing a demanding four-month course at the Mountain Commando School and Training Center in Eğirdir, located in Türkiye’s southwestern Isparta province.

The marksmen play a critical role in military operations, carrying out precision engagements while remaining concealed in difficult terrain. Their training includes operating in forests, rocky landscapes, snow-covered areas and other challenging environments where camouflage and stealth are essential.

During exercises trainees blended into their surroundings using specialized camouflage techniques, making them nearly impossible to detect even from close range. The marksmen practiced infiltrating designated target areas, identifying objectives and conducting precision fire before withdrawing without revealing their positions.

A military instructor said trainees are taught to account for a range of environmental factors, including wind speed, altitude, temperature and humidity, all of which can affect long-range accuracy.

“The defining characteristics of a special mission marksman are concealment and precision,” the instructor noted. “Throughout the course, personnel conduct live-fire exercises with different calibers and from various shooting positions under diverse weather and terrain conditions to maximize their marksmanship skills.”

Special mission marksmen of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) take part in training exercises at the Mountain Commando School and Training Center, Isparta, Türkiye, June 2, 2026. (AA Photo)

In addition to traditional field exercises, the program includes firing from moving platforms, operations in smoke-filled environments and engagements conducted from boats on Eğirdir Lake.

Officials said the extensive training aims to ensure marksmen can operate effectively in all climate and terrain conditions while supporting military missions requiring long-range precision and reconnaissance capabilities.