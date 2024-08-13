Two Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) teams ranked first in the 8th European Best Sniper Team Competition held in Germany earlier this month. Teams from the Land Forces Command and elite Special Forces, competing under the supervision of the army's Mountain Commando School and Training Center Command, beat teams from 20 countries at the event held in Germany's Hohenfels by U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command.

Teams from 19 countries participated in the competition, including the United States, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Canada, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Slovenia.

The Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on Tuesday that Finland and the United States shared the third spot among the Top 10 best countries in the competition while Greece secured fourth place ahead of Belgium and Ireland.

The sniper teams competed in events such as aerial shoots, firing at moving targets, high-angle shoots, trench warfare, unknown distance shots, stalks, night target detection and a pistol course at the eight-day event that concluded on Aug. 11.

Türkiye has the second-largest army in NATO and boasts vast experience in counterterrorism due to decades of fighting against the terrorist group PKK. The country also enhanced its military arsenal in recent years with domestically-made weapons and vehicles, from drones to warships.