Turkey's Sadakataşı Foundation has nearly completed the construction of briquette houses for refugees displaced from northern Syria's Idlib province to the Turkish border due to the attacks of the Bashar Assad regime.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), the head of the association, Kemal Özdal, stated that the construction of 90% of the 1,530 briquette houses scheduled to be built in nine different regions on the Turkish-Syrian border have been completed so far.

"The briquette houses have been built on an area of 24 square meters (258 square feet). Besides, the construction of four mosques and three schools, which were also designed for the briquette house neighborhoods, also continues," Özdan expressed.

He further added that within the scope of a humanitarian aid campaign launched by the Turkish Interior Ministry, the Sadakataşı Association has sent 85 shipments of aid to the region since November 2019.

The aid consignments included hygiene products, stoves, blankets, food and diapers as well as other products, Özdal said while calling on people to contribute to the humanitarian aid for the war-torn region.

Idlib is currently home to about 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces throughout war-torn Syria, with some likely using the cease-fire as an opportunity to return home.

Around 1 million Syrians were displaced from Idlib province when the Bashar Assad regime and its allies launched an offensive last November.

Most of the refugees sought shelter at camps close to the border with Turkey, while others went to areas under the control of the Syrian opposition.

The March 6 protocol between Ankara and Moscow urged all parties to halt fighting in the de-escalation zone.

Still, due to overcrowding and lack of essential infrastructure in refugee camps, displaced civilians face great difficulty in finding places to take shelter. Thousands of families are in dire need of humanitarian aid as they struggle to live under harsh conditions.

Although Turkish officials and charity foundations continue their efforts to provide humanitarian aid, there are still thousands more who need urgent assistance from the international community.