Turkish prosecutors are seeking testimony from Enver Altaylı, who is serving a prison sentence on terrorism and espionage convictions, as authorities widen a reopened investigation into the 2011 death of former National Intelligence Organization (MIT) officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu in prison.

The Silivri Chief Public Prosecutor's Office reopened the investigation into Kozinoğlu's death after a court on Aug. 26 overturned a 2012 decision not to pursue prosecution. Authorities are investigating possible offenses including intentional killing, establishing or participating in a criminal organization and violations of Türkiye's intelligence law.

Altaylı's testimony could not immediately be taken because of health problems, but prosecutors plan to question him if his condition improves, according to information obtained in the investigation.

Kozinoğlu died on Nov. 12, 2011, after falling ill while being held at Silivri Prison. He was transferred to Silivri State Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The initial investigation examined surveillance footage and medical records and took testimony from prison, gendarmerie and medical personnel, fellow inmates and Kozinoğlu's wife before prosecutors closed the case in April 2012.

According to documents cited by Sabah, investigators found letters in Altaylı's digital material that were allegedly sent to the leader of the FETÖ. In one letter, Altaylı allegedly warned that Kozinoğlu's possible appointment as head of MIT would pose a serious threat to the group, citing his role in efforts against FETÖ-linked schools in Central Asia.

The letter allegedly called for steps to prevent Kozinoğlu from gaining influence.

Kozinoğlu was later jailed as part of investigations that Turkish authorities now describe as FETÖ-linked plots and died shortly before he was due to present his defense in court.

Prosecutors are examining the letters and the sequence of events as part of their effort to determine whether there was any connection between the alleged warnings about Kozinoğlu and his death. The investigation remains ongoing.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the case was reviewed by a unit investigating unsolved crimes before prosecutors decided to reopen it. A special investigative team was subsequently established to reexamine the circumstances surrounding Kozinoğlu's death.

The investigation has since expanded to include officials and others who were at the prison at the time. Six suspects have been jailed and 15 others placed under judicial control as authorities seek to determine whether third parties played a role in Kozinoğlu's death.

Investigators are also examining material linked to Altaylı that could shed light on events preceding Kozinoğlu's imprisonment and death.