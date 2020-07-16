Hundreds of internally displaced families in northwestern Syria on Thursday moved into briquette houses built by a Turkey-based foundation.

The Beşir Foundation erected some 180 briquette homes in Idlib that would provide better living conditions for the Syrian families who previously had to survive in makeshift tents.

Salih Kayabekir, the foundation's social aid specialist, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that work on the necessary infrastructures for the houses continues.

"There is a bedroom, a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom and a toilet in the houses that cover 40 square meters (430 square feet) on average," said Kayabekir.

Syria has been ravaged by civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced in the civil war, according to U.N. estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia.

The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire agreements, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies, particularly Russia.

It is currently home to nearly 4 million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people from around the war-torn country.