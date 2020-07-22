The Turkish Coast Guard on Wednesday rescued 110 migrants in the Aegean after they were pushed back by Greece.

The first group, which consisted of 36 people, was found in Turkey's province of Izmir.

Acting on a tipoff that there were scores of asylum-seekers in a dinghy off the coast of Dikili, the Turkish Coast Guard launched a search and rescue operation, said sources who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After some routine checks, the migrants were referred to the provincial migration authority.

The coast guard also rescued 31 people who set off from the coast of Ayvacık in Çanakkale, northwestern Turkey, seeking to reach the Greek island of Lesbos.

The migrants, who were rescued off Igdeli Burnu, were referred to the Ayvacık police station.

Meanwhile, 43 irregular migrants are being held in the coastal city of Ayvalık, in the northwestern province of Balıkesir.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum-seekers aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country earlier this year opened its gates for irregular migrants seeking to cross to Europe, accusing the European Union of failing to keep its promises under a 2016 migrant deal.

Turkey hosts over 3.5 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.