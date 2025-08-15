Forty-three irregular migrants were rescued from a rubber boat that was taking on water and was in danger of sinking in western Izmir province’s Seferihisar district late Thursday.

According to a statement on the Coast Guard Command's website, a coast guard ship was sent to the area after receiving information that a rubber boat carrying irregular migrants was taking on water and in danger of sinking off the coast of the district, and a request for help was made.

Teams rescued 43 irregular migrants, including 13 children, from the rubber boat that had taken on water.

After processing, the irregular migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

Meanwhile, on Friday 18 irregular migrants were apprehended in Edirne and Kırklareli provinces.

In Edirne, security forces detected 15 irregular migrants entering the country illegally during citywide inspections.

The foreign nationals were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management after processing.

Kırklareli Gendarmerie Command teams also apprehended three irregular migrants.

The irregular migrants, whose processing was completed, were transferred to the Pehlivanköy Repatriation Center.

Türkiye boosted security in its land borders while coast guard patrols were increased amid the influx, especially in the Aegean Sea, where Türkiye and Greece, the main gateway to Europe for migrants, are littoral.

Some migrants make the dangerous journey over land or sea with the assistance of smugglers, who often abandon them, especially during sea journeys, after receiving thousands of dollars from each migrant. Others are stopped by Turkish security forces before crossing the border into Europe.

In some cases, neighboring Greece is accused of pushing back migrants in a controversial practice. In the Aegean Sea, Greek coast guard boats often drive out approaching migrant boats to the Greek islands.

Over the past five years, 105,437 migrants were intercepted in Turkish seas and rescued by the Coast Guard Command as they headed into rough seas that have claimed many lives over the years.