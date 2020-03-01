Three senior Bashar Assad regime generals were killed in Turkish drone strikes in northwestern Syria’s Idlib, local sources confirmed Saturday.

Brig. Gen. Burhan Ramoun, Brig. Gen. Ismael Ali and Col. Mazar Farwati were killed in an airstrike carried out by unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV) in the Jabal al-Zawiya region.

The Turkish army neutralized more than 2,100 Assad regime targets, the National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry also shared images of the regime elements neutralized in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Separately, at least 21 Iranian backed terrorists were neutralized in Idlib, according to Iranian news agency Hawzahnews.

Following the regime attack on Thursday that killed 33 Turkish soldiers in northwestern Syria’s Idlib, TSK carried out airstrikes and artillery shelling throughout Friday.

Backed by heavy Russian airstrikes, Syrian regime forces have been fighting since the start of the year to recapture the Aleppo countryside and parts of neighboring Idlib, the last opposition stronghold in the country. The advances have sent hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians fleeing toward the border with Turkey, in the biggest single displacement of the nine-year war.

In September 2018, Turkey and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone, in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited. But more than 1,300 civilians have since been killed in attacks carried out by the regime and Russian forces in the de-escalation zone, as the cease-fire continues to be violated.

More than 1 million Syrians have moved near the Turkish border due to the intense attacks.