Commenting on Sunday on plans for a new “solution plan” for divided Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was in the same place as it was in the past. “We won’t give even a piece of rock to Greek Cypriots. We won’t give land, won’t abandon our homeland, our state, and our flag.”

According to a report in the Greek Cypriot press, the solution model discussed during the recent contacts of the U.N. secretary-general's personal envoy for Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, does not envisage a return to the "heavy federation" concept that had been discussed in previous years. It was claimed that the model under discussion is a "loose federation" approach aimed at reconciling the Greek Cypriot side's position of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with the Turkish Cypriot side's demands for sovereign equality and equal international status under a single framework.

The report stated that the proposed structure could be described by Greek Cypriots as a federation and by Turkish Cypriots as a confederation. It further alleged that the discussions centered on the previously debated concept of "territory in exchange for recognition and political equality." Within this framework, it was suggested that areas such as Varosha, Morphou (Güzelyurt), and the Mesaoria region were included in various scenarios, similar to the maps discussed during the Crans-Montana process. In return, it was reportedly intended that the political equality of the Turkish Cypriot side would be recognized not merely verbally but in a functional manner within the state mechanism.

The report further claimed that the model envisages a state structure shaped by loose ties between two constituent states. Unlike previous federal proposals that included approximately 120 shared competencies, the new approach reportedly aims to significantly reduce common powers, leaving most day-to-day governance to the constituent states. The central authority would be limited to powers necessary for the effective representation of the new state internationally and within the European Union. According to the report, the system under consideration would include two constituent states, two separate legislatures, and a federal structure that would primarily serve a supervisory role for federal matters. Instead of an elected federal parliament, a body resembling the Council of Europe model and composed of Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot representatives was allegedly being considered. This body would deal only with matters that the two constituent states could not decide independently. The aim, it was argued, would be to address Greek Cypriot concerns about governmental deadlock caused by veto powers while also alleviating Turkish Cypriot concerns stemming from the Greek Cypriot population majority.

Speaking to Ihlas News Agency (IHA) on Sunday, Üstel stated that the Turkish Cypriot people’s stance on the national cause is clear, saying: “The response that the Turkish Cypriots have always given to these claims is well known around the world. The position and determination put forward in the national cause have created a vision together with the Republic of Türkiye.”

Stating that the Turkish Cypriot people had been engaged in a struggle for existence from 1950 to 1974, Üstel said that during this period the Republic of Türkiye had always stood by the Turkish Cypriots. Üstel noted that from 1974 to the present day, the Turkish Cypriot people had also fought a major struggle in terms of the economy and catching up with the modern world, adding: “Here too, our motherland, the Republic of Türkiye, was always by our side.”

Emphasizing that they introduced a new policy on the national cause in 2020, Üstel said: “After 2020, the federation file has been closed for us. For us, a solution on the island can only be possible based on two states. Two peoples, two states and the sovereign equality of these states are important.” Üstel said that if this framework is not accepted, the Turkish Cypriot people would not say “yes” to any agreement, adding: “I say this on every platform. The governments before me in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, as well as our government, have always said the following: We have only one red line. The guarantor country in this case is Türkiye. We will not and cannot sign any agreement without Türkiye’s effective and de facto guarantee.”

Üstel stated that this stance had been clearly expressed not only by the TRNC but also by the Republic of Türkiye, recalling that Türkiye had called on the world three times at the United Nations General Assembly for the recognition of the TRNC.

Referring to the meeting between Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Representative on Cyprus, Üstel said Fidan’s message was clear.

Üstel said: “The message conveyed by Mr. Hakan Fidan is clear. For us, no agreement can be reached in Cyprus unless the two peoples, the two states, and the sovereign equality and equal international status of these two states are accepted.”

Stating that the claims raised by the Greek Cypriot side were aimed at disturbing the Turkish Cypriot people, Prime Minister Üstel said: “These provocations and statements made by the Greek Cypriot side are causing great unease among our people.”

Emphasizing that the Turkish Cypriot people have maintained the same stance from the past to the present, Üstel pointed to the line established by Dr. Fazıl Küçük, founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş, and honorary National Unity Party (UBP) chairman Dr. Derviş Eroğlu.

Stating that the statements appearing in the Greek Cypriot press were of no validity for the TRNC, Üstel said these claims were related to the election process on the Greek Cypriot side.

“Since the Greek Cypriot side has its own elections coming up, they are putting forward these statements as part of their election preparations. In addition, as the UN Secretary-General is entering the final phase of his term this year, there is an effort to show that the Greek Cypriot side is willing and to introduce a new plan. This is not a plan that can be accepted.”

Emphasizing that the Turkish Cypriot side has always supported negotiations but that talks must take place on the right basis, Üstel said: “The Turkish Cypriots have always said on every platform that they support negotiations taking place and that they are in favor of them. However, they have also stated on every platform that these negotiations must take place on the right basis.”

Drawing attention to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s emphasis on a two-state solution, sovereign equality, and equal international status, Üstel recalled that the two-state solution decision had been unanimously adopted by the Turkish Grand National Assembly and that a similar decision on a two-state solution and sovereign equality had passed by majority vote in the TRNC Assembly.