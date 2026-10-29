The Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), which lacks international recognition, delivered a stern but justified message to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

As Abbas was expected to visit the island, specifically the part ruled by the Greek Cypriot administration, on Thursday, the ministry noted that Abbas should also heed the TRNC’s “legitimate rights and sensitivities.”

Abbas’ two-day visit comes more than a month after Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the Greek Cypriot administration-controlled part of the island amid a growing defense alliance between Israel and the Greek Cypriots. The opposition has criticized the government for giving more room to an Israeli lobby in the territory.

In a statement, the Turkish Cypriot ministry said it had “noted” that Abbas would meet Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides to discuss the Cyprus issue. Cyprus remains divided, and talks between Turkish and Greek Cypriots have made little progress over decades, as the TRNC laments the lack of recognition for its sovereignty and rights on the island.

The ministry stated that Turkish Cypriots had always supported the Palestinians’ right to self-determination and their legitimate struggle. “In the context of this strong historical solidarity, we would like to emphasize that our legitimate rights and sensitivities should also be taken into consideration. The Turkish Cypriot people regret this visit, which ignores their will, in light of the fact that the island hosts two separate peoples and two separate states,” the ministry said.

The statement concluded that the TRNC had always been open to dialogue and mutual understanding with the friendly people of Palestine and its administration, adding that the expected contacts between the sides should be conducted with this in mind.

On Wednesday, Konstantinos Letymbiotis, spokesperson for the Greek Cypriot administration’s leadership, announced that Abbas would discuss bilateral relations, developments in the Middle East, the Amalthea Maritime Corridor for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, EU-Palestinian Authority relations, and the Cyprus issue with Christodoulides.