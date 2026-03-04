The head of Türkiye’s Presidency of Defense Industries visited exhibition and experience areas set up at the Presidential Complex in Ankara as part of Ramadan-themed public events highlighting the country’s technological achievements.

Haluk Görgün toured the displays during the “Ramadan at the Presidential Complex” program, where he met with children and young visitors and emphasized Türkiye’s National Technology Initiative, according to a statement from the Presidency of Defense Industries.

Görgün said this year’s events were organized with a broader program combining the spiritual atmosphere of Ramadan with culture, arts, science and technology. He also expressed satisfaction with the strong interest shown by families and young people attending the activities.

He said the exhibition areas allow visitors, particularly students, to observe the achievements of Türkiye’s defense industry and learn about national technological projects.

“Young people are introduced to the National Technology Initiative and the National Space Program in areas prepared with the contributions of institutions such as ASELSAN and TUSAŞ,” Görgün said. “Through simulator experiences, our children can feel technology more closely. Their curiosity turns into knowledge and their excitement into goals.”

The event features interactive activities, including the KAAN fighter jet simulator, helicopter flight simulators, a museum on the history of scientific inventions, wooden rocket-building workshops, and exhibitions on directed energy systems.

Officials said the events will remain open to visitors throughout the month of Ramadan.

The Turkish defense industry, widely recognized worldwide, conducted studies to address new needs emerging on the battlefield and in future combat environments, while also enhancing the capabilities of existing products throughout 2025.

KAAN is a fifth-generation warplane that Türkiye has worked on for almost a decade. The jet was first publicly unveiled in 2023 before it performed its maiden test flight in early 2024. Its serial production is expected to begin in 2028.