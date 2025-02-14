Reforms must begin with the United Nations Security Council for a fair world, a Turkish diplomat argued Thursday at a forum in Switzerland.

A number of diplomats, journalists and academics gathered in Bern for the "Stratcom Public Forum: A Fairer World is Possible” conference to discuss key U.N. reform issues, including in connection with the U.N. Security Council, the Israel-Palestine conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Attendees included Türkiye's ambassador to Bern, Şebnem Incesu, consul general of Zurich Fazlı Çorman, Geneva Consul General Ipek Zeytinğglu Özkan, head of the Swiss Turkish Society (ITT) Suat Şahin, communications counselor of the Turkish Embassy in Bern Bayram Altuğ, international officials, academics, journalists and other guests, with a video message from Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

In her speech, Incesu highlighted the changing global landscape and a grim geopolitical outlook for 2025 and beyond, referencing the World Economic Forum's latest report on escalating tensions.

She emphasized that Türkiye's core foreign policy goal is "peace," continuing the legacy of the founder of the Republic of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's motto, "Peace at home, peace in the world." Incesu also pointed out that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's message that "a fairer world is possible" reflects Türkiye's commitment to global peace.

In a video message, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva, Ambassador Burak Akçapar, highlighted ongoing global inequalities, calling for U.N. reforms to address these issues.

He criticized the outdated structure of the U.N. Security Council and reiterated Erdoğan's belief that "the world is bigger than five," stressing that a more just world is both necessary and achievable.

"The idea that the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council can represent the entire world is both outdated and unjust," Akçapar added.

Zurich Consul General Fazlı Çorman discussed the need for U.N. reforms, starting with the Security Council, whose flaws have been exposed by recent crises like Syria, Ukraine and Gaza. He criticized the council's permanent members for prioritizing their own interests, damaging the U.N.'s credibility.

"Reforms must begin with the Security Council, the main body responsible for addressing the U.N.'s peace and security challenges," he said.

Çorman called for a pragmatic approach to reform, focusing on common ground for global cooperation. He emphasized that overcoming disagreements is challenging, but achieving reform could lead to a fairer world for all.

Dina Abi Saad, a reporter at the U.N. Office in Geneva since 2014, also highlighted the need for U.N. reforms, noting the challenge of achieving change amid global crises and conflicts.

She stressed that while a fair and peaceful world is difficult to attain, countries like Türkiye, with regional influence, must lead the effort, and reforming the Security Council's veto power is crucial to prevent further suffering.

Ahmad Alnaouq, a Gazan journalist and human rights observer for the Geneva-based nongovernmental organization (NGO) Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med), shared that he lost over 20 family members in Gaza, surviving only because he wasn't there. He described Israel's actions as a "genocide," saying that his family members were killed in their homes.

Swiss journalist Philipp Gut said that Switzerland has lost its importance on the international stage and is no longer a neutral country.

He criticized Switzerland for not inviting Russia to the Ukraine Peace Conference held last June, arguing that to achieve peace or a cease-fire, all parties, even those at war, should be engaged in dialogue.

He also praised Türkiye for hosting a conference in Istanbul following the start of the Russia-Ukraine War in February 2022, inviting all parties to the table.