Türkiye’s first lady Emine Erdoğan on Tuesday called for the continued inclusion of women in design and production processes as technology advances.

Erdoğan spoke at the opening of the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Delivering the keynote address of the forum, held with the theme of “Power of Influence,” the first lady highlighted the transformations around the world and the realities spurred on by digitalization and artificial intelligence.

“The information produced within a week equals to a century in the past,” she said, pointing out research that predicts two out of every 10 professions will change within three years.

“We need a common road map more than ever while we are advancing toward an ambiguous future,” she argued.

Underscoring that women, who shape, transform and ameliorate societies, have multifaceted roles, among which a delicate balance should be pursued, Erdoğan underscored that a state of conflict prevails among these roles.

“It should be our priority to ensure that no matter what sector they work in, women exist there by preserving their natural identities,” the first lady stressed.

“The true equity is not any one equalizing you by comparing you to themselves, but respecting your area of existence in the axis of justice. I believe women can uncover the great power of transformation inside themselves only by preserving their uniqueness.”

Further stressing that nearly 1 billion people face hunger while 1.3 tons of food is wasted each year, Erdoğan emphasized that over 100 million people have had to leave their countries, and added that a genocide has been carried out in Gaza for more than a year before the eyes of the entire humanity.

“The double standard from Western countries in the face of this tragedy is shaking the foundations of our shared beliefs,” Erdoğan said. “These contradictions must be reexamined while an unprecedented progressive era is unfolding.”