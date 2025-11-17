Türkiye’s Directorate General of Maritime Affairs said Wednesday that the Turkish-flagged LPG carrier ORINDA was hit during discharge operations at Ukraine’s Izmail port, sparking a fire but causing no injuries among the 16 Turkish crew members.

In a statement shared on its X social media account, the directorate said the vessel “was hit during discharge and a fire broke out.”

All 16 Turkish crew members safely abandoned the ship and there were no injuries, it added.

Firefighting teams were working to extinguish the blaze on board, while Turkish authorities continued to monitor the situation.