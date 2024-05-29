Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was in Madrid on Wednesday, where he met Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The top diplomat reiterated Türkiye's calls for EU countries to follow others, including Spain, Norway and Ireland, and recognize the Palestinian state.

Fidan, along with the members of the Gaza Contact Group mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, was received by Sanchez.

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a measure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood. At a news conference with his counterparts from Spain, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Jordan in Madrid, Fidan urged all EU states to join Spain and others in recognizing the State of Palestine.

Starting his speech by thanking Spain for its "brave action" that contributed to international peace and security, Fidan said: "What Spain and the other European countries have done by recognizing Palestine as a full state is a huge contribution to international peace and security." "Therefore, we invite the remaining European Union countries to recognize Palestine as a state to follow the example of Spain," he added. Fidan vowed to "continue to work tirelessly for a two-state solution, for regional peace and security."

The diplomatic move by the three Western European nations on Tuesday was slammed by Israel and will have little immediate impact on its grinding war in Gaza, but it was a victory for the Palestinians and could encourage other Western powers to follow suit.

"On behalf of President (Mahmoud) Abbas and the government of Palestine, the people of Palestine, we warmly welcome Spain's recognition of the state of Palestine," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa said afterward. "This recognition strengthens our resolve to continue our struggle for a just and lasting peace."

More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state – more than two-thirds of the United Nations. With Spain and Ireland, there are now nine members of the 27-nation EU that officially recognize Palestine. Norway is not an EU member, but its foreign policy usually aligns with the bloc. Slovenia, an EU member, will decide on the recognition of a Palestinian state on Thursday and forward its decision to parliament for final approval. "We salute Spain and we salute Norway, Ireland and Slovenia for doing the right thing. We urge other European partners to do the same thing," said Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

The move to recognize a Palestinian state has caused relations between the EU and Israel to nosedive. Madrid and Dublin are pushing for the EU to take measures against Israel for its continued attacks on southern Gaza's city of Rafah.