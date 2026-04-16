Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chair Semih Yalçın announced that the staff at three branches of the party in the western, central and eastern cities of Kütahya, Eskişehir and Kars were relieved of duties.

The decision unveiled on Thursday on social media follows a similar dissolution of the party’s branches in the country’s most populated city, Istanbul, earlier this month.

Yalçın cited several articles in the party’s charter for the reason of dissolution, while he did not elaborate on the decision. He also announced new names to lead the branches in three cities.

The Istanbul dissolution was the first major reshuffle in the party in years and followed the departure of Izzet Ulvi Yönter, an influential deputy chair of the government ally. Yönter has reportedly left his tenure to pursue an academic career.

The MHP, one of the oldest nationalist parties in the country, has survived multiple splits, which led to the foundation of the Good Party (IP) and the Victory Party (ZP). It still stands strong in the polls, trailing behind the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP).