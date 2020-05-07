A senior Turkish official on Thursday said the government was not involved in any stage of the production of some 400,000 Turkish-made personal protective equipment (PPE) that Britain rejected for reportedly not meeting safety standards.

“The PPE in question is commercial merchandise that a private company sold to the U.K.,” the senior official told media.

“Out of solidarity with the U.K. authorities, the Turkish government ignored an export ban to authorize this sale. However, no part of the Turkish government was involved in producing, packaging, or delivering the said equipment to the U.K.,” the official added.

“This is a dispute between the buyer and a private company in Turkey, not an intergovernmental issue. There has been no such issue with the PPE Turkey donated to the U.K. The British government expressed their gratitude at the time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mehmet Düzen, an official from Selegna Tekstil, which produced the gowns, told the BBC that the company has not received any complaints from the National Health Service (NHS), the British embassy in Ankara, or British government officials regarding the quality the PPE.

"The fabric we supplied was certified. All the goods we used were certified," he told the broadcaster, adding that they were “ready to respond if there was a mistake.”