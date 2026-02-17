The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) took preemptive measures to prevent new security threats emerging from Syria, intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın said in the agency’s annual activity report released Tuesday.

In the National Intelligence Organization 2025 Activity Report, Kalın stated that proactive steps were taken against potential threats that could arise in Syria against Türkiye, preventing the formation of new risks along the country’s border regions.

“Meanwhile, during the process of building a new state, preemptive steps were taken against potential new threat elements that could emerge in Syria against our country, and the formation of new threats to our national security along our border regions was prevented,” he noted.

MIT, which played an active role throughout the Syrian crisis from its outbreak to efforts toward resolution, has adopted what it described as a comprehensive approach to Syria in the year following the Dec. 8 Revolution.

It was also stated in the report that the agency closely monitored developments during the country’s state-building process to safeguard Türkiye’s national security interests.

On the other hand, in its fight against radical groups, particularly the Daesh terrorist group, the agency conducted sensitive operations to identify militants and facilitated the capture of numerous suspects both domestically and abroad.

“MIT also conducted joint efforts with many countries, particularly African nations, directly combating the terrorist threat in question, and has supported operational activities against radical organizations’ attempts to carry out attacks.”

Kalın also said the intelligence agency continued to carry out simultaneous operations against multiple terrorist groups, expanded intelligence diplomacy efforts to strengthen foreign intelligence capabilities and thwarted espionage attempts targeting Türkiye throughout 2025.