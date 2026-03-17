Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome on an official visit on Monday, as the two NATO allies discussed the regional and global developments.

According to a statement from Türkiye’s Defense Ministry, Güler traveled to Italy at Crosetto’s invitation, accompanied by Chief of the General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

He was welcomed with a military ceremony upon arrival in Rome, where Italian military officials and Turkish diplomatic representatives, including Ambassador to Rome Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen, were present.

Following the ceremony, Güler and Crosetto held a one-on-one meeting before leading broader talks between their delegations. Bayraktaroğlu also attended the expanded discussions.

The meetings come as Türkiye and Italy continue to strengthen defense ties within NATO, amid ongoing regional and global security challenges.

No further details were immediately provided regarding the outcomes of the talks.

Türkiye and Italy have maintained close cooperation in defense and security, including joint efforts within NATO missions and collaboration in the defense industry.

The visit underscores ongoing high-level contacts between the two countries aimed at enhancing military coordination and strategic partnership.

Recently, earlier this month, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni conveyed Italy’s support for Türkiye after Turkish authorities announced that a ballistic missile launched from Iran was intercepted.

Meloni expressed solidarity with Türkiye during a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the two leaders discussed escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Italian prime minister’s office said in a statement.