Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said Tuesday that investigators have obtained evidence indicating that the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was involved in the 2009 death of prominent politician Muhsin Yazıcıoğlu, as prosecutors continue an investigation into the helicopter crash that killed him.

Asked whether concrete evidence linking the crash to an operation by FETÖ had entered the case file, Gürlek said: “Of course it has.”

Speaking at Anadolu Agency’s (AA) Editors’ Desk in Ankara, Gürlek said prosecutors believe the incident was carried out under organizational instructions from the group, which Ankara says infiltrated key state institutions before the failed July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

Yazıcıoğlu, founder and former chair of the Great Unity Party (BBP), died along with five others when their helicopter crashed in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş in March 2009.

Gürlek cited several pieces of evidence investigators are examining, including alleged contacts involving a military pilot and Adil Öksüz, a key suspect accused of helping organize the 2016 coup attempt.

He also cited phone records, meetings allegedly held with the group’s covert operatives and messages on ByLock, an encrypted messaging application widely used by FETÖ members.

According to Gürlek, one ByLock exchange referring to the incident said it had been carried out “as easily as pulling a hair from butter” and that the group’s leader was “very pleased.”

Gürlek said arrests were made during an initial operation and that Ankara prosecutors have since carried out a second operation. The investigation remains underway.

The minister also addressed a reopened investigation into the 2011 death of former National Intelligence Organization (MİT) officer Kaşif Kozinoğlu in Silivri prison.

Kozinoğlu’s death was initially recorded as a heart attack, but Gürlek said investigators now have findings suggesting he may have died following an intervention rather than from natural causes.

His remains have been exhumed as part of the investigation, while the Forensic Medicine Institute has yet to issue its final report. Nine suspects are currently jailed pending trial in the case, according to the minister.

The minister further said the Justice Ministry’s department investigating unresolved crimes has reviewed around 640 cases and that 56 previously unresolved cases have so far been solved.