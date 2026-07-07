Justice Minister Akın Gürlek on Monday criticized the European Parliament Türkiye rapporteur, Nacho Sanchez Amor, over remarks about the country's judiciary, saying no one could interfere in Türkiye's ongoing judicial proceedings or attempt to pressure its courts.

In a statement posted on social media, Gürlek said Türkiye is "an independent, sovereign and democratic state governed by the rule of law," adding that judicial authority is exercised by independent and impartial courts on behalf of the Turkish nation.

He said the monitoring of judicial proceedings in Türkiye by international actors reflected the country's democratic maturity and transparency, but argued that comments made about ongoing cases amounted to an unacceptable attempt to influence the judiciary.

"It is unacceptable to make statements at courthouse doors as if delivering a verdict on pending cases. Such remarks target the Turkish judiciary and seek to place judicial processes under political pressure," Gürlek said.

The minister stressed that judicial proceedings in Türkiye are conducted in accordance with the Constitution, domestic laws, evidence presented in court and the decisions of independent judges, rather than the political agendas, ideological expectations or lobbying efforts of foreign actors.

"No one can point a finger at Turkish courts, attempt to influence ongoing trials, place the Turkish judiciary under pressure or interfere in our country's internal affairs," he said.

Gürlek also said Türkiye had safeguarded its national will under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan against what he described as tutelary forces, coup plotters, terrorist organizations and those seeking to lecture the country on democracy from abroad.

His comments came in response to recent remarks by Sanchez Amor concerning Türkiye's judiciary and ongoing legal proceedings.