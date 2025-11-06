Özgür Özel, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), drew the ire of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for insulting remarks targeting the president and public officials.

Özel is no stranger to toxic rhetoric, especially toward judiciary members he accuses of running politically motivated investigations against CHP mayors. He already has several investigations ongoing for his past remarks, amounting to an insult to both prosecutors and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. In a speech earlier this week, Özel called on Erdoğan to “leash his dogs messing with us.” Authorities announced an investigation was launched into his remarks on charges of insult to the president and public officials.

The Presidency’s communications director, Burhanettin Duran, denounced Özel’s remarks in a social media post on Wednesday. Duran said Özel has been increasingly adopting a defamatory, manipulative and provocative rhetoric and trampled upon democratic maturity and political etiquette in his remarks.

Hayati Yazıcı, deputy chair of the AK Party, said in a social media post that the CHP’s chair has become “a shameful example for politics because of his statements and behavior.”

“I strongly condemn his ugly words toward our president,” he wrote. “The main opposition party should focus on being exemplary and come up with new projects. Yet, they are in a sad state now. The AK Party will fight on legal and political grounds against this problematic, ugly situation contradicting morals and (political discourse),” he also said.