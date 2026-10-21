New Party (YP) will stay new, so to speak, as the Constitutional Court dismissed a case on Wednesday for the annulment of the name of the main opposition party.

In September, the court gave YP one month to present a defense in the lawsuit originally filed by Innovation Party ("Yenilik Partisi"), also abbreviated as YP. The smaller party requested a name change for the New Party, citing concerns that the name of the party founded last July may cause confusion among voters. The case was brought before the Constitutional Court by the General Prosecution Office, which handles cases related to political parties’ affairs. The Constitutional Court then asked the New Party to present its defense, which was done earlier this month. YP has claimed that the name would not impact the electorate’s choice, as they were aware of the distinction between parties, both in terms of the unabbreviated names of parties and their logos.

The Innovation Party was founded by former Ambassador Öztürk Yılmaz in 2020. Yılmaz served as a lawmaker with the Republican People’s Party (CHP) between 2015 and 2018, before Özgür Özel became CHP chair. Özel was forced out of office last May when a court ruled that his tenure should be nullified over allegations of vote-buying in a 2023 intraparty election. Özel initially planned to fight the verdict through an appeal process but later declared the founding of the New Party with the participation of dozens of lawmakers from CHP, now making it the main opposition party in Parliament.