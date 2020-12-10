A Turkish and a Malaysian charity on Wednesday sent 30 truckloads of aid to areas of northern Syria liberated from terrorists through Turkey’s military operations.

The trucks departed from Turkey carrying food, blankets, coal and stoves after a brief ceremony in the border province of Kilis.

The aid was collected by the Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV) and the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islam Organization.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ihsan Açık, the deputy chairman of the TDV’s board of trustees, said they carry out various humanitarian activities in Syria.

"We opened a school as of today. We are also building a large residential area," Açık stated.

"Our goal is to do our best to help our Syrian brothers and sisters see the end of this conflict as soon as possible," he added.

Syria's war, which broke out after the brutal suppression of anti-regime protests in 2011, has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions inside the country and abroad.

Although Turkish institutions, the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations continue their efforts to provide humanitarian aid, there are still thousands more who need urgent assistance from the international community.