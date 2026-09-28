Türkiye has emerged as an active player in the international security architecture while strengthening its military capabilities and pursuing diplomatic efforts to address regional conflicts, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Sunday.

Speaking during a series of visits in Istanbul’s Maltepe district as part of the “Türkiye Century Meetings,” Güler said shifting global security dynamics and conflicts in Türkiye’s neighborhood have highlighted the importance of strong state institutions, national unity and political stability.

“At such a challenging time, Türkiye, under the leadership of our president, has preserved its peace and security while becoming one of the active actors in the international security architecture,” Güler said.

He pointed to Türkiye’s diplomatic engagement through the United Nations and NATO, saying Ankara has sought to contribute to peace, stability and the resolution of regional crises.

Güler cited Türkiye’s efforts concerning Iraq and Syria, Libya, the Caucasus and Black Sea security, while saying Ankara continues to advocate international law and humanitarian principles in conflict zones, particularly in Palestine.

The minister also highlighted the Turkish Armed Forces’ role in supporting the country’s foreign and security policy, describing the military as one of Türkiye’s most important sources of strength.

Güler also underlined that investments in Türkiye’s domestic defense industry have reduced dependence on foreign suppliers while expanding the military’s operational capabilities and deterrence. Türkiye has developed a range of domestically produced systems, including warships, unmanned aerial vehicles, missiles, air defense systems and land, air and naval platforms, he stated.

He said Türkiye’s diplomatic influence was also underpinned by its ability to maintain an effective and deterrent military presence both domestically and beyond its borders.