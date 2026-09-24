Turkish officials on Thursday condemned remarks by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the Turkish leader’s address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Türkiye’s head of communications Burhanettin Duran criticized Katz’s comments, saying they would not obscure events in Gaza or the accusations facing the Israeli government over its conduct in the Palestinian enclave.

Katz earlier called Erdoğan a “paper sultan” and described his U.N. speech as “anti-Semitic and inciting.” He also made other empty accusatory remarks about the Turkish president and criticized Ankara’s regional policies.

Duran rejected Katz’s remarks in a post on Türkiye’s NSosyal platform and said the Israeli government was facing serious allegations from the international community and under international law over Gaza.

Referring to Katz’s apparent reference to a Turkish television series in his social media post, Duran said history was not always learned from television but was written in the collective memories of nations.

“Today, history is being written before our very eyes,” Duran noted, adding that Türkiye would continue to advocate for justice, peace and the rights of oppressed people under Erdoğan’s leadership.

Hayati Yazıcı, deputy chair of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), separately criticized Katz’s remarks. Yazıcı said Katz’s comments would not change Türkiye’s position on Gaza or the arguments Erdoğan presented during his U.N. address.

He said Türkiye would continue to support Palestinian rights and argued that criticism directed at Erdoğan would not divert attention from the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Erdoğan used his address to the 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Tuesday to sharply criticize Israel’s genocidal military campaign in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands of people, mostly women and children, and call for greater international pressure on the Israeli government.

The president described Gaza as “the most inhumane and shameful concentration camp of our time” and slammed Israel for pursuing a “genocidal mentality with an insatiable appetite for killing.”

Saying Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was unable to attend the gathering for a second consecutive year, he pledged that Türkiye would continue to raise the Palestinian people’s voice from the U.N. podium.

“This injustice against our Palestinian brothers and sisters deeply wounds our conscience,” Erdoğan noted. “Just as last year, this year we will be the voice of a free and sovereign Palestinian state.”

He urged countries that have not recognized a Palestinian state to reconsider their positions and described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as unacceptable.

Members of the Israeli delegation walked out of the hall during Erdoğan's remarks as he addressed Israel's bloody actions in Gaza.

“If necessary, we will endure hardships and pay the price, but we will not remain silent in the face of injustice. We will never consent to oppression,” the Turkish president said, adding, “They will not escape the wrath of Allah.”

Last week, 21 people, including 12 children, were killed in Gaza City after a six-story building that had been hit repeatedly by Israeli airstrikes collapsed.

According to the U.N., 84% of all structures in Gaza have been damaged or destroyed, and Gaza's civil defense says 2,000 buildings across the territory are at risk of collapse.