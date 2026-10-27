“Someone whom the public can trust, who can address their needs, and who is knowledgeable and experienced.” This is how the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) general coordinator Gürsel Tekin described the party’s presidential candidate. “We have someone in mind, and our chairperson will announce it when the time comes,” he told journalists on Monday in Ankara in response to a question about whether the CHP would nominate a candidate in the next general election.

Was it Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the party’s chair? Tekin did not answer the question, saying only that they had plenty of names in mind and that these would be discussed among party members before the next election.

The next election is scheduled for 2028, although the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has signaled that it could be brought forward so that incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan can run again. The CHP has voiced support for holding early elections under those circumstances.

Erdoğan’s most serious rival is expected to be the candidate of the main opposition New Party (YP). The CHP, meanwhile, secured its highest vote share in decades under Kılıçdaroğlu’s leadership in 2023, when he ran as the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance. His defeat to Erdoğan in the presidential runoff paved the way for his ouster as CHP leader. In an intraparty vote in November 2023, he lost to Özgür Özel, who is now chairperson of the YP. Kılıçdaroğlu returned to his post in May after a court ruled that Özel’s victory was questionable amid allegations of vote-buying. Özel initially appealed the ruling before founding the YP in July.

The CHP also plans to hold a congress soon to elect its leadership again. Kılıçdaroğlu has been vague about whether he intends to run, but Tekin said he was “perfectly eligible.”

“Mr. Kılıçdaroğlu has to lead the party before it reaches safe harbor,” Tekin said, referring to the turmoil within the party, where most members and lawmakers have switched to the YP.