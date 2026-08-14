Ankara prosecutors have launched an investigation into main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Ahmet Baran Yazgan over allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault, while his party referred him to disciplinary proceedings with a request for permanent expulsion on Friday.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said it launched the investigation over video footage circulating on social media and related allegations involving Yazgan, a CHP lawmaker representing the northwestern province of Edirne.

The investigation covers alleged offenses of “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault limited to molestation,” according to the prosecutor’s office.

CHP Deputy Chair and spokesperson Müslim Sarı separately announced that Yazgan had been referred to the party’s disciplinary board as a precautionary measure with a request for permanent expulsion.

“Within the framework of our party’s fundamental principles, bylaws and disciplinary provisions, Edirne lawmaker Ahmet Baran Yazgan has, as of today, been referred to disciplinary proceedings with a request for permanent expulsion,” Sarı said.

The developments followed an altercation at an apartment in Edirne early Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the residence in the city’s Cumhuriyet neighborhood after residents reported hearing sounds of a fight.

Yazgan told police that he had been assaulted, that his cellphone had been taken and that he was filmed during the incident. Officers later found his phone under a refrigerator and returned it to him.

Three people, including two women, were detained over the altercation.

The suspects told investigators that they had gone to T.A.’s residence following a birthday celebration, where they consumed alcohol with Yazgan before an argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

The parties filed complaints against each other. The suspects accused Yazgan of sexual harassment, threats and insults, while N.D. said she suffered a hand injury from a piece of glass during the altercation.

Footage purportedly showing parts of the incident is also being examined as part of the investigation.

The three suspects were later released by a criminal judgeship of peace under judicial control measures and were barred from traveling abroad.

The CHP said Yazgan had also been summoned to party headquarters for an internal inquiry into the incident.