Turkish-origin candidates running in municipal elections in the Netherlands say combating racism and discrimination, along with addressing the housing crisis and rising living costs, are among their top priorities ahead of Wednesday’s vote.

Voters across the Netherlands are set to head to the polls on March 18 to elect local councils. Several candidates of Turkish descent representing different political parties say the election carries particular significance for immigrant communities and minority groups.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Eylem Köseoğlu, the lead candidate for the GreenLeft–Labour alliance (GL-PvdA) in the city of Zaanstad, said issues of equal treatment and structural discrimination remain pressing concerns for many residents, particularly in neighborhoods with large immigrant populations.

Köseoğlu criticized what she described as targeted housing inspections in districts with high numbers of residents of Turkish or Moroccan background. According to her, special inspection teams conduct checks in certain neighborhoods in ways that have raised concerns about privacy and fairness.

“The most important issue is equal treatment,” Köseoğlu said. “Fighting crime is important, but crime is always individual. There is no such thing as assuming someone is connected to criminal networks because they are Turkish or Moroccan.”

She said that in some neighborhood authorities enter homes and collect information without residents being fully aware, while similar practices are not carried out in other parts of the city.

“That undermines people’s trust in the government and in municipal authorities,” she said.

Köseoğlu also argued that structural discrimination remains one of the biggest challenges in Dutch society. “It is not always visible, but it exists within the system,” she said, adding that people may face unequal treatment in job applications, internships or the housing market due to their names or backgrounds.

She warned that political rhetoric that divides society into “us and them” can contribute to prejudice. “In the past, such rhetoric would be condemned by society, but now almost anything can be said,” she said.

“These kinds of statements are becoming normalized, and that is very dangerous.”

If elected, Köseoğlu said she would support stricter monitoring in the housing market to detect discriminatory practices and establish more accessible complaint and support mechanisms for victims of discrimination.

She also said municipal administrations should reflect the diversity of the communities they serve. “Zaanstad is a very diverse city,” she said. “That diversity should also be visible within the municipal government.”

In Amsterdam, Denk party candidate Numan Yılmaz said housing shortages and the rising cost of living are among the most pressing concerns raised by Turkish-origin voters.

“Young people especially are complaining about housing,” Yılmaz said.

“They cannot find homes, and the ones they find are either extremely expensive or extremely small.”

Yılmaz, who served as a member of the Amsterdam City Council between 2018 and 2022 and previously led the Denk faction in the council, said racism in the Netherlands appears to be increasing despite Amsterdam’s reputation as a politically progressive city.

“Developments around the world are also affecting the Netherlands,” he said. “The country receives a lot of immigrants, and as immigration increases, attitudes toward immigrants can become more negative.”

Yılmaz offered stronger sanctions are needed to combat racism. “When penalties are too light, people feel free to continue and even escalate discriminatory behavior,” he said.

He also pointed out to declining voter participation in some parts of Amsterdam, where turnout has dropped to around 18%.

“That means 82% of people are not voting,” he said. “If people participated, it would not be difficult for our community to secure five, six or even 10 seats in the 45-member council.”

Local councils, he added, directly influence daily life by making decisions that affect housing, education and municipal services. “That is why people should make full use of their right to vote,” he said.

Meanwhile, in The Hague, Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) candidate Fatma Aktaş said economic hardship has become a major concern for residents.

According to Aktaş, roughly 40,000 people in the city are living near the poverty line. “Some families are approaching the hunger threshold,” she said.

“There are municipal social support programs, but they do not reach enough people.”

Aktaş also expressed concern about institutional racism and the lack of effective oversight mechanisms to address complaints. “If there were sufficient control mechanisms, these problems would not grow to this level,” she said.

She argued that tackling racism should involve cooperation across political parties. “It cannot be the responsibility of a single party,” she said.

“Strength comes from unity.”

Aktaş also advocated educational programs aimed at addressing prejudice and promoting understanding, including initiatives within schools.

“I would like to see anti-racism education included in school curricula,” she said. “At the root of racism there is often fear, and that fear can grow and harm society.”

She also encouraged residents to take part in the elections. “In some areas of The Hague, about 26% of voters do not participate,” she said. “No matter which party you support, please vote.”

Aktaş added that she particularly supports greater representation of women in politics.

“Women are the backbone of families and communities. I believe women should have a stronger presence in politics,” she stressed.