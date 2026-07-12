President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend at least two events before and on July 15, 2026, on the 10th anniversary of the coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

On July 15, Erdoğan, who rallied the nation to resist the putschists 10 years ago, Erdoğan will visit Parliament for an event. Parliament lived up to its honorary “Ghazi” title (given due to its coordination of the War of Independence in its first days) by demonstrating unity against the putschists 10 years ago despite repeated airstrikes that partially destroyed its building. “Ghazi” means “war veteran” in Turkish. The lawmakers across the political spectrum are expected to revive this spirit with “National Will Watch” on Wednesday, where they will make speeches on the preservation of democracy against military intervention. July 15 was officially designated as the Day of Democracy and National Unity after the 2016 attempt.

Parliament’s mosque will host prayers in memory of those killed during the resistance against the coup attempt, and a commemoration ceremony will be held at a monument erected outside Parliament to honor the resistance. Parliament will also host three exhibitions on the occasion.

Erdoğan and Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş are scheduled to address a memorial event at Parliament.

Elsewhere, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) will hold a symposium on the legal and political ramifications of the coup attempt. Erdoğan will make a keynote speech at the symposium. AK Party Deputy Chair Hayati Yazıcı, in charge of the party’s political and legal affairs, will also make a speech at the symposium. A photo exhibition will accompany the symposium.

FETÖ used its military infiltrators to carry out a coup to oust Erdoğan and install a puppet regime in 2016. FETÖ’s conspiracy to plant infiltrators in every rank in the army would almost pay off, but an unexpected public resistance by thousands willing to sacrifice their lives to confront the putschists thwarted the attempt.