The Turkish Parliament approved an in-kind grant support agreement with Somalia on Thursday, as lawmakers highlighted Ankara’s expanding economic, security and development partnership with the Horn of Africa nation.

During debates at the Turkish Parliament, lawmakers from across the political spectrum discussed Türkiye’s growing role in Somalia, where Ankara has become a major investor and strategic partner over the past decade.

Cemalettin Kani Torun, a Bursa deputy from the New Path Party, said Turkish exports to Somalia had climbed to $273 million, while direct investments by Turkish companies exceeded $100 million.

“These figures did not come about spontaneously,” Torun said. “These are the fruits of a long-term and multi-actor commitment.”

He rejected accusations that Türkiye’s involvement in Somalia amounted to “guardianship” or colonialism, saying Ankara’s engagement was based on mutual benefit and “win-win” policies.

Torun also stressed the growing geopolitical importance of the Horn of Africa, arguing that Türkiye’s activities in Somalia, from trade to energy exploration, contribute to regional stability and counter outside interference.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lawmaker Kamil Aydın said instability and piracy around Somalia and the Gulf of Aden had long threatened international shipping routes and maritime trade.

He said Türkiye had taken an active role under international agreements to support peace, security and economic development in Somalia.

“With the mutual trust and cooperation gained, Türkiye has succeeded in taking very important bilateral, regional and global positive steps with Somalia,” Aydın said.

Opposition lawmakers voiced criticism over broader aspects of Ankara’s foreign policy and foreign aid spending. Good Party (IP) lawmaker Ayyüce Türkeş questioned Türkiye’s extensive aid commitments abroad amid domestic economic challenges.

Meanwhile, ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Group Chair Leyla Şahin Usta defended Türkiye’s Africa policy, describing it as rooted in “friendship and brotherhood.”

“Türkiye is in Africa to build and repair,” Usta said, adding that cooperation with Somalia had helped strengthen local ownership and development across the continent.

The bill was approved following parliamentary discussions. Somalia’s ambassador to Ankara, Fathudin Ali Mohamed, also attended the parliamentary session.