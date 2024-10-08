Parliament on Tuesday convened to discuss Israel’s expansionist plans and Türkiye’s potential measures against it.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler are set to present to lawmakers on the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon and the risk of war spreading across the Middle East in a session taking place behind closed doors.

Last week, President Tayyip Erdoğan, among the world's sharpest critics of Israeli military offensives, surprised many when he told Parliament that Israel aimed to expand the war to Türkiye eventually.

"The Israeli administration, which acts upon its delusion of the 'Promised Land,' will set its sights on our homeland after Palestine and Lebanon," he said.

He said Türkiye would do whatever it can to adhere to its stance against Israel, “regardless of the price we may pay.”

“Israel’s aggression targets Türkiye as well. We will use all means at our disposal for our homeland and independence,” Erdoğan added.

“As the Turkish Parliament, we must proceed with unity and sure steps against Israel’s expansionist policies in the region, which we consider a matter of national security,” Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said ahead of the session.

“We will do our part to put out the fire Israel’s attacks have ignited in our region,” he said.

The summary of the session can only be made public a decade from now.