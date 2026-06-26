Turkish police detained 16 suspects on Friday in the third phase of an investigation into alleged bribery, procurement fraud and zoning irregularities at Istanbul's Şile Municipality, prosecutors said.

The operation was carried out simultaneously in Istanbul and the western province of Izmir under the coordination of the Anadolu Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. Investigators said the suspects were linked to alleged irregularities involving direct procurement contracts, zoning procedures, business licenses and occupancy permits, through which public officials allegedly accepted bribes and secured unlawful financial benefits.

The suspects were taken to Istanbul police headquarters for questioning.

The latest operation follows two earlier waves of arrests in the same investigation. In July 2025, Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı and five other suspects were detained on accusations including establishing a criminal organization, extortion, bribery and bid rigging. Kabadayı and four others were later arrested, while one suspect was released under judicial supervision.

The Interior Ministry subsequently suspended Kabadayı from office.

A second operation in December 2025 resulted in the detention of 22 additional suspects after investigators reviewed phone records and financial transactions.

Fifteen were later jailed pending trial, while seven were released under judicial supervision.

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is under mounting scrutiny as a wave of corruption, bribery and terrorism-related investigations sweeps across its municipalities.