Accompanied by a lawyer of former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, riot police forced their way into the headquarters of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Sunday when the party’s ousted leadership did not abandon the building. The eviction was the result of a court verdict that nullified the leadership of the Özgür Özel administration. The nullification reverted the administration to Özel’s predecessor, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, who, in turn, sought eviction of the CHP offices occupied by the Özel administration.

Supporters of Özel and Kılıçdaroğlu clashed outside the building early on Sunday before they dispersed. Hours later, police squads toppled down a locked iron-wrought gate while the Özel supporters set up barricades. As the squads moved, the crowds piled up chairs, sofas and other materials at the main entrance, trying to block them. Police fired pepper gas while CHP members responded by hurling objects at them and spraying fire extinguishers inside the building.

The police are now sweeping the floors of the multistorey building where Özel is believed to be hiding on the 12th floor, where his offices are located.