An "earthquake board," similar to the coronavirus science board formed after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic to advise the government, is being formed by the Presidency. Comprised of experts, the board will assess rebuilding efforts in areas hit by the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south, the worst in the Republic of Türkiye.

The idea was conceived after Environment, Urban Planning and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum visited all 11 provinces affected by the catastrophe and consulted with scientists, mayors and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) representatives. The board will primarily focus on reconstructing cities and towns on stable ground in the disaster zone with scientific projects. Civil engineers, urban planners, architects and geology experts will join scientists to exchange ideas on rebuilding. The board is expected to convene for the first time in Istanbul on Friday.

Last month, the government issued regulations for earthquake rebuilding work in the southeastern region, focusing on building new homes for the millions who need rehousing. Marking the first significant endeavor, the government announced it has started construction on 855 housing units in Gaziantep, one of the 11 provinces affected by earthquakes.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has pledged to rebuild homes and the southeastern disaster zone within a year.

Many survivors have either left the southern region or have been settled in tents, container homes and other government-sponsored accommodations. Erdoğan said the government would cover the rent of those who leave quake-hit cities.

“We will rebuild these buildings within one year and hand them back to citizens,” he said. Under the new regulations, individuals, institutions and organizations will be able to build residences and workplaces that they can donate to the urbanization ministry, and those properties will then be handed to those in need, the decree said. After necessary investigations, the state-run Housing Development Administration (TOKI) initiated the construction of the first homes in districts of Gaziantep province.

“Our entire effort is focused on returning our citizens to their homes as soon as possible. We are starting work immediately in areas where we have signed contracts and completed ground surveys,” Kurum wrote on Twitter. He said last week the government would consider detailed geological surveys in its city reconstruction plans and that tenders would be held.