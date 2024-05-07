Turkish Red Crescent Director Fatma Meriç Yılmaz on Tuesday expressed “deep concern” about the dire situation in the Gaza Strip where Israeli attacks have worsened the humanitarian crisis since Oct. 7.

“The ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza, unresolved cease-fire negotiations and escalating conflict necessitate urgent and lasting cease-fire conditions,” Yılmaz said after Israel mounted a ground offensive into southern Gaza near the Rafah border crossing where over a million displaced Palestinians are taking refuge.

“We call on the international community to increase humanitarian aid efforts for the people of Gaza, who face a severe risk of famine," Yılmaz said.

Approximately 1.1 million people, half of Gaza's population, are facing catastrophic levels of hunger due to the prolonged conflict.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), the situation has reached the most severe level of food insecurity, meaning food resources and the capacity to cope with hunger are completely depleted.

Malnutrition among children, especially those under 2 years old, has reached record levels, with one in three suffering from acute malnutrition. The situation is deteriorating rapidly, particularly in the northern regions where approximately 300,000 people live, with an increasing risk of famine.

The Turkish Red Crescent, in collaboration with Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), has spearheaded the Palestine Humanitarian Aid Operation, under which Türkiye has sent nearly 50,000 tons of aid to the blockaded enclave so far.

Before the Oct. 7 conflict began, nearly 500 trucks of basic consumption goods were entering Gaza daily but the number has since dropped to an average of 100 trucks, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

Israel seized control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing to Egypt on Monday, which Yılmaz said is “particularly alarming.”

"This closure will undoubtedly lead to increased hunger and scarcity. At the Turkish Red Crescent, we are deeply saddened and concerned by these developments. We reiterate our call for a permanent cease-fire and insist that safe corridors for humanitarian aid must not be closed under any circumstances," Yılmaz said.

She revealed the aid agency has been in contact with its regional partners, including the Egyptian Red Crescent and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies, to explore alternative routes for delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"It is crucial that the northern border crossings in Gaza are opened to more humanitarian aid as soon as possible. We reiterate our call for a permanent ceasefire and continuous humanitarian efforts," Yılmaz stressed.