Defense Ministry sources on Thursday said Türkiye was engaged in talks with Tel Aviv to establish a deconfliction mechanism in Israel but did not confirm Israeli media’s reports that the two countries had agreed to establish a hotline to prevent any military confrontation in Türkiye’s southern neighbor, Syria.

