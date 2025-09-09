The opening ceremony of the "Eternal Brotherhood-IV" multinational joint drill was held in Baku on Tuesday with the participation of special forces from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Türkiye.

During the ceremony, a minute of silence was observed for the martyrs of the participating countries. Military orchestras played national anthems and flags were raised.

The drill aims to share experience through joint operations among the special forces of allied countries and to enhance harmony in mutual activities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Zakir Hasanov said: "The 'Eternal Brotherhood – IV' multinational joint special forces exercise, which has been held for the fourth time and has become a tradition, is a vivid example of military cooperation, friendship and fraternal relations between the participating countries.”

He added that these kinds of drills not only serve to share military experiences and enhance practical abilities, but also boost international security while ensuring peace in the region.

“The joint activities of special forces from brotherly and friendly countries, and the highly professional execution of assigned tasks, demonstrate the deepening of solidarity and cooperation. The role of special forces in modern combat is constantly growing.”

He concluded that the drill will create new opportunities for the military forces of each country.

The ministry stated that during the exercise, special forces units will conduct combat training missions focused on tactics like shooting, parachuting, sniping and clearing residential areas of the enemy.

Eternal Brotherhood-IV is the latest of a wide range of military exercises that Ankara and Baku carry out jointly. The two countries cooperate closely on military issues and exchange military experience through training.

Türkiye is the main ally of Azerbaijan and was also a staunch supporter of its efforts to liberate Karabakh from illegal Armenian occupation.

Ankara has, in recent years, increased military and defense cooperation with allied and brotherly countries in the region, especially the Turkic states with whom it targets developed partnership areas. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has, within this scope, been renamed and restructured.

The OTS aims to integrate the Turkic world through shared historical and cultural values and cooperation in diverse fields, including economy, politics, education, culture, defense, security, transportation, customs, tourism and sports. It also serves to enhance the geopolitical position of the Turkic world, with its member countries covering a total area of 4.25 million square kilometers (over 1.6 million square miles) and a population of around 160 million, gaining considerable regional recognition over the past 15 years. The OTS originally emerged as a summit between the heads of Turkic states in 1992 when the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) countries began declaring independence.

The decision to rename the council to the Organization of Turkic States at the 8th Summit of Heads of State in Istanbul on Nov. 12, 2021, marked the start of a new era in the Turkic world's integration on the international stage.