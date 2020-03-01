The regime-controlled Al-Nayrab military airport in Aleppo was disabled after the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) unleashed drone, air and artillery strikes, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Sunday.

The airport is known as one of the bases used by the Assad regime in the attacks against the Turkish security forces and civilians in Idlib.

The regime troops transported aircraft and equipment to Al-Nayrab after Turkish forces attacked another military airport east of Aleppo the day before.

According to local sources, the regime’s range of action has been further restricted as the Al-Nayrab military airport has been rendered unusable.