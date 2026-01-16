Türkiye’s military presence has ensured lasting stability in divided Cyprus, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said Friday, rejecting "null and void" Greek Cypriot claims as he met with Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Tufan Erhürman in Lefkoşa (Nicosia).

Speaking after the meeting, Yılmaz dismissed recent statements by the Greek Cypriot administration targeting Türkiye’s troops on the island, saying Ankara considers them legally and politically “null and void” and remains firmly committed to supporting the TRNC.

The remarks came after the Greek Cypriot administration, following its assumption of the European Union’s rotating presidency earlier this month, described Cyprus as “occupied” by Turkish forces and labeled Türkiye’s military presence illegitimate, language Ankara has rejected as a distortion of historical and current realities.

“These statements do not correspond to any past or present realities,” Yılmaz said at a joint press conference with Erhürman. “We are in a rightful position, and we will continue to defend this to the end on every platform.”

Türkiye led a military intervention in Cyprus in 1974 to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence following a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island. The operation also came after decadeslong ethnic attacks from Greek Cypriots against Turkish Cypriots, who had withdrawn into enclaves for their safety. The TRNC was founded in the northern one-third of the island in 1983, and Cyprus has been divided since, despite multiple peace attempts, including U.N.-led negotiations. Türkiye currently maintains around 35,000 troops in the TRNC, which does not have international recognition.

Today, the EU and the Greek Cypriot administration, which Ankara does not recognize, push for a federal solution to the Cyprus issue while Türkiye and the TRNC advocate a two-state solution based on equal sovereignty. Turkish and Greek Cypriots held meetings in recent months to resolve their dispute under the supervision of the U.N., but talks did not yield any tangible results so far.

Yılmaz emphasized that the stability achieved on the island following Türkiye’s peace operation has ensured peace, security and prosperity for all communities. He said the presence of Turkish troops has contributed not only to the safety of Turkish Cypriots but to stability across the entire island.

“For nearly half a century, there has been peace and stability on the island,” Yılmaz said. “This environment has benefited everyone. We hope joint steps and cooperation can be developed in the coming period, but this will also be a test of sincerity.”

He criticized what he described as unilateral moves taken by the Greek Cypriot side in cooperation with certain international actors, warning that such steps threaten the island’s security and the broader region. He was referring to Greek Cypriots’ increasing cooperation with Israel, which Türkiye condemns for its genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Türkiye, Yılmaz said, will continue to support the TRNC “in every environment and on every platform” regarding the Cyprus issue.

For his part, Erhürman, who won the TRNC presidency last November, said ties between Türkiye and the TRNC are unique and unlike relations between any other two states. He welcomed the visit as highly significant and reaffirmed that the Turkish Cypriot leadership conducts both Cyprus-related and foreign policy issues in close consultation with Ankara.

“The Turkish Cypriot people are one of the two equal founding partners of the island, with equal sovereign rights,” Erhürman said. “The violation of these rights on the ground is something we cannot accept.”

He expressed concern over recent approaches linked to the EU presidency, saying they have pushed the issue to “even more unacceptable points.” Erhürman stressed that Turkish Cypriots have never walked away from negotiations and have consistently pursued dialogue in coordination with Türkiye.

“Being at the table does not mean giving up our rights, our interests or our political equality,” he said. “There is also a world outside the table.”

Erhürman praised Türkiye’s diplomatic support in helping regulate the TRNC’s relations with the international community and said constant coordination between Ankara and Nicosia is essential.

“I am very happy to be working in this way since the day I took office,” he said. “I wholeheartedly believe this cooperation will continue.”