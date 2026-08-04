Colonel Özlem Karapınar has become the first woman to attain the rank of general in the Turkish Air Force after being promoted to brigadier general under decisions approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Supreme Military Council (YAŞ).

Karapınar's path to becoming the Turkish Air Force's first female general began with a pivotal decision after high school. Although she had secured a place at Ege University's Faculty of Medicine, she chose to join the Turkish Air Force Academy after receiving an invitation, pursuing a career in aviation instead.

Colonel Özlem Karapınar, who was promoted to brigadier general under YAŞ decisions. (AA File Photo)

She served as a staff officer in the Turkish Air Force for many years, holding assignments at various units and headquarters throughout her military career. Her promotion to brigadier general marks a historic milestone as she becomes the first woman to attain the rank of general in the Turkish Air Force.

YAŞ meeting was chaired by President Erdoğan and members of the council (Cabinet ministers and commanders of the Turkish army's branches).

The tradition of high-level military councils in Türkiye dates back to the Ottoman era, with the first Supreme Military Council established in 1837 under Sultan Mahmud II. Initially tasked with drafting military regulations, resolving service-related issues and adapting Western military practices, the council underwent several reorganizations and periods of abolition during the late Ottoman era.

Following the founding of the Republic of Türkiye in 1923, the modern Supreme Military Council was formally established in 1925. In its early years, it operated during peacetime, advising on military affairs and promotions, with the president serving as its ex officio chair.

Over the decades, its structure and leadership evolved, reflecting shifts in Türkiye's political system and civil-military relations.