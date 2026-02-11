Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akın Gürlek was announced as Türkiye's new justice minister and Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi was appointed to lead the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, following presidential decrees published in the Official Gazette.

Gürlek replaces Yılmaz Tunç, who stepped down after requesting to be relieved of his duties, while Çiftçi succeeds Ali Yerlikaya.

In a statement, Yerlikaya said he was handing the Interior Ministry portfolio to his “dear brother” Mustafa Çiftçi, thanking President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the support he received during his tenure.

Erzurum Governor Mustafa Çiftçi, who was appointed as the interior minister, attends a meeting with police directorate in Erzurum, Feb. 4, 2026. (IHA Photo)

Outgoing Justice Minister Tunç also issued a statement, vowing to continue working “with the same enthusiasm as on the first day” for the nation’s future. He congratulated Gürlek on his appointment, wishing him “great success” in his new role.