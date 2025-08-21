Ankara and Yerevan are directly discussing the opening of mutual borders, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, adding that he believed the steps would see positive results.

In a press briefing in Yerevan, Pashinyan said: “Armenia’s borders may be opened not only through Türkiye, but also in other directions. I believe the Armenia-Türkiye border will be opened.”

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Türkiye was among the first countries to recognize Armenia’s independence on Sept. 21, 1991, but closed its border and severed diplomatic ties in 1993 following Armenia’s occupation of Karabakh. Relations began to thaw after the 2020 Karabakh war, with both sides appointing special envoys to pursue normalization talks.

Türkiye recently welcomed progress toward establishing lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, following a declaration recorded in Washington on Aug. 8.