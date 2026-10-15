Türkiye's Defense Ministry said Thursday that any deployment of Turkish troops or military capabilities to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Joint Defense Alliance would require parliamentary approval, while confirming that talks with Washington continue over the delivery of six F-35 fighter jets and the lifting of U.S. sanctions.

The ministry addressed these issues following its weekly press briefing in Ankara, where spokesperson Rear Adm. Zeki Aktürk provided updates on regional security, counterterrorism operations and Türkiye's international military commitments.

Responding to questions about potential Turkish military contributions to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca alliance, the ministry said any deployment would be carried out in accordance with the Constitution and relevant legislation.

"The agreement must be approved by the Turkish Parliament, and the necessary authorization procedures for deploying the Turkish Armed Forces abroad must be completed," the ministry emphasized.

The Mecca agreement, signed in Mecca on Aug. 7 by Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, establishes a collective defense framework among the three countries. Under the pact, an armed attack against any one of the three countries is considered an attack against all of them. The agreement also calls for broader defense cooperation and collective deterrence.

The scope of Türkiye's potential contribution would depend on Saudi Arabia's needs and requests, developments on the ground and operational requirements, it added. Final arrangements would be determined through assessments by relevant authorities and mutual agreement between the two countries.

Saudi Arabia has faced widening Houthi strikes ​over ⁠the past week, including an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh Saturday that killed 13 people.

F-35 talks, US sanctions

The ministry also confirmed that discussions with U.S. officials were continuing over the delivery of six F-35 fighter jets manufactured for Türkiye.

Ankara reiterated its demand for the removal of sanctions imposed under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), along with all direct and indirect restrictions targeting its defense industry.

"Our expectation is that CAATSA sanctions, which are incompatible with the spirit of alliance, and all restrictions on our defense industry will be lifted," said the ministry.

In 2020, Washington imposed Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions on fellow NATO member Türkiye over its acquisition of Russian S-400 systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program, a move Türkiye called unjust and illegal.

The ministry expressed hope that the process would reach a positive conclusion in line with allied relations and mutual interests.

Regional tensions, Israel

Addressing developments in the Middle East, Rear Adm. Aktürk criticized Israel's continued military operations and rhetoric, accusing it of undermining regional security and stability since October 2023.

He urged the international community to adopt a firmer stance against Israeli attacks, citing mounting Palestinian casualties and displacement.

The ministry also condemned Houthi attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, expressing condolences for those killed and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

It warned that attacks against civilian infrastructure and noncombatants violated international humanitarian law and risked further escalating regional tensions.

NATO commitments

On international military commitments, Aktürk confirmed that Türkiye handed over command of NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) to Italy on Oct. 14, following a yearlong mission that began in October 2025.

The handover ceremony was attended by Turkish Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Aktürk reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to NATO and Euro-Atlantic security, saying Ankara would continue contributing to regional stability.

He also announced that Defense Minister Yaşar Güler was scheduled to meet Polish Chief of General Staff Gen. Wieslaw Kukula on Thursday.

Turning to counterterrorism and border security, Aktürk said two PKK terrorists surrendered over the past week, while security forces apprehended 477 people attempting illegal border crossings.

Since Jan. 1, Turkish authorities have detained 13,843 people attempting to cross the country's borders illegally and prevented another 54,851 from entering, including 981 during the past week.