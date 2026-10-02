Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said on Friday that security in the Caucasus could not be considered separately from the security of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, as the three countries' defense chiefs met in Azerbaijan to discuss regional security and military cooperation.

Güler made the remarks at the 13th Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Georgia Trilateral Defense Ministers Meeting in Shusha, attended by Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Chikovani.

The ministers discussed military and defense cooperation as well as regional security developments before signing a protocol at the end of the meeting.

“The security of the Caucasus cannot be considered separately from the security of Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia,” Güler stressed.

He said Türkiye remained committed to supporting the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and Georgia and was ready to deepen cooperation among the three countries in support of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Caucasus.

Güler said the South Caucasus was undergoing a significant period of transformation and welcomed recent developments toward establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Türkiye believed the emerging regional environment could create new opportunities for cooperation through joint efforts by South Caucasus countries, adding that trilateral cooperation among Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia had particular importance in that process, the minister noted.

Güler also pointed to energy, transportation and communications projects linking the three countries, saying they contributed not only to economic development but also to regional security and stability.

“Ensuring the security of these projects is the common responsibility of our countries,” he said.

Joint military exercises as well as training and experience-sharing activities among the three countries' armed forces reflected that responsibility, Güler added.

Most recently, more than 3,500 military personnel from Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have taken part in the joint exercises, which began Sept. 21. In addition, 130 unmanned aerial vehicles, 70 armored vehicles, 90 artillery systems and 20 aircraft are participating in the exercise, along with more than 30 electronic warfare, reconnaissance and surveillance systems.

Furthermore, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov, speaking after the meeting, described the trilateral format as an important platform for regional stability, security and development.

He said the ministers discussed prospects for expanding bilateral and trilateral cooperation, the effectiveness of existing activities and military and political developments in the region.

Hasanov stated that coordination and cooperation among the three countries had become increasingly important amid growing global political tensions, emerging challenges and economic uncertainty.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed several defense contracts surpassing $500 million in value, a senior official announced on Wednesday.

The deals include the supply of 14 Hürkuş-II trainer aircraft and various defense systems, said Haluk Görgün, head of the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB).

In a statement, Görgün said the two countries, which support each other during natural disasters, wars and other times of need, were strengthening defense industry cooperation to promote regional peace and stability.

He remarked that their trust and solidarity continued to translate into concrete projects under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Ahead of the trilateral talks, Güler also held bilateral meetings with Hasanov and Chikovani in Shusha. The officials discussed ways to bolster military, military-technical and military education cooperation, as well as regional security and efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region.