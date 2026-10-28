Türkiye's strict implementation of the Montreux Convention has helped prevent the Russia-Ukraine war from spreading across the Black Sea region, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Wednesday, warning against escalating attacks on commercial vessels.

Speaking at a joint news conference following a trilateral meeting of defense ministers and military chiefs from Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania in Sofia, Güler emphasized Ankara's commitment to regional security.

He said Türkiye has consistently supported Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity while maintaining dialogue with Russia to prevent further escalation.

"Since the beginning of the war, we have meticulously fulfilled the requirements of the Montreux Convention," Güler said. "This has enabled us to prevent the war from spreading to a wider region and minimize its impact on the Black Sea."

Güler expressed concern over attacks on civilian shipping, noting that numerous commercial vessels have been targeted during the nearly five-year conflict.

He said another commercial vessel was reportedly struck by three drones in Bulgaria's maritime jurisdiction Wednesday, urging both Russia and Ukraine to exercise restraint.

Black Sea cooperation

Güler highlighted Türkiye's ongoing naval mine countermeasure operations and its cooperation with Bulgaria and Romania through the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group, known as MCM Black Sea.

The initiative aims to address drifting mines and safeguard maritime navigation through coordinated regional efforts.

He also stressed that Ankara continues diplomatic contacts with Moscow and Kyiv to protect commercial shipping routes and ensure freedom of navigation.

Güler said the three NATO allies' unified position sends a clear message that the security of commercial shipping lanes and coastal states must not be compromised.

Türkiye will continue its efforts to maintain peace, security and stability in the Black Sea, he added.