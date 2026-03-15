Marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia and commemorating victims of the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks, the Turkish Foreign Ministry called for stronger global action against intolerance and discrimination targeting Muslims.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Foreign Ministry said the seventh anniversary of the March 15, 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, was being observed with respect for the victims.

Fifty-one victims were killed and 40 injured at the Al-Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre on March 15, 2019, in New Zealand's deadliest-ever mass shooting.

The ministry recalled that 51 people, including a Turkish citizen, were killed in the attack on two mosques in Christchurch, describing the incident as a heinous act of terrorism.

"On the seventh anniversary of the despicable terrorist attack that took place on March 15, 2019, in Christchurch, we commemorate with respect the 51 people who lost their lives, including one of our citizens, and pray for God’s mercy upon them,” the statement said.

The ministry stressed that the international community must take a firm and unified stance against intolerance, discrimination and violence targeting Muslims across the world.

It said the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, observed on March 15, also serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to confront crimes committed against human dignity.

Türkiye will continue contributing to international cooperation in the fight against all forms of racism and discrimination, the statement added.

The U.N. General Assembly adopted by consensus in 2022 a resolution declaring March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said in a statement on the occasion that Türkiye would remain committed to defend humanity's honor, equality and supremacy of law in the face of all types of discrimination, Islamophobia, racism and xenophobia.

Gürlek said in a social media post on Sunday that Islamophobia was not merely a "phobia" but beyond that, it was a grave issue laying bare the prejudice, discrimination and blatant hostility.

”This phobia is in fact, mostly, oppositon to Islam and enmity towards Islam. Being bothered by minarets, headscarves or any other public display of a faith cannot be explained away as phobia," Gürlek said.

He stated that targeting people because of their faith, identity or culture, or insulting their places of worship, symbols and values contradicted humanity's dignity.

”Enmity towards Islam and Muslims should be steadfastly rejected. It is our common responsibility to fight against racism and discrimination threatening social peace and common future, to strengthen an understanding centered on dignity and mutual respect which views diversity as wealth," he stated.