Türkiye can be crucial in establishing peace in the Middle East against Israel’s occupational policy, which has stoked regional tensions since launching its onslaught on the Gaza Strip last October, according to an Israeli historian.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Israeli-born historian Ilan Pappe at the U.K.’s University of Exeter described the Israeli government as “neo-Zionist and messianic,” criticizing its pro-war stance as he shared his views about Israel’s policies that raise tensions in the region, as well as his journey to oppose Zionism and Türkiye’s role in the Palestinian issue.

The Israeli government’s perspective is that there is no motive for a cease-fire in Gaza, where its relentless bombardment has killed at least 41,000 Palestinians in almost a year, Pappe said.

Pointing out that Palestine was administered for four centuries by the Ottoman Empire, he said that Türkiye is an important supporter of the Palestinian cause because of its historical ties.

"I think Türkiye, as a regional power, should be part of a coalition that offers an alternative to the American involvement,” Pappe said.

He believes it would be a global and local coalition based on the Global South.

“It would show Israel that the world, not only societies but also states and governments, are not tolerating that kind of policy and are standing by the Palestinians to ensure reconciliation and peace for everyone, Jews, Muslims and Christians, and the historical land of Palestine," Pappe said.

“Israel sees a regional war as something positive that would create a new reality that would enable the whole of historical Palestine to become Jewish and a Jewish state,” he said. “While Hezbollah and Iran are pursuing a more pragmatic policy that tries to avoid an escalation into a regional war, we have Israel pushing for a war.”

U.S. pressure on Israel

He went on to argue that the internal dynamics in the United States, including those leading for next month’s presidential election, are such that America “doesn't dare to really face Israel and put enough pressure on it so that this escalation would be stopped.”

"As for Israel itself, it is possible that in the 2026 election, the Netanyahu government would fall, but I don't think it would be replaced by a political elite that is very different from the one we have. Unfortunately, Israel today has this political leadership from left to right that believes in force, and when force is not working, they believe in more force."

The U.S. has a key role in forcing a cease-fire in the region, he said. "I think if the U.S. would want Israel at least to have a cease-fire, it can force Israel to have a cease-fire. It just has to end the weapons supply to decrease the financial aid. That's the only positive role America can play right now. It's the only power that can force Israel for a cease-fire."

Opposing Zionism

Pappe, known for his anti-Zionism views, said his academic career and close relations with Palestinian intellectuals were important turning points for him in reaching the point where he stands.

"My own scholarly work, my decision to do my doctorate outside of Israel, my good connections with Palestinian and Arab intellectuals, the events on the ground, the first Intifada, the second Intifada – all combine into a powerful reality check. Unfortunately, not enough Israeli Jews have gone through this journey, but there are a few of us who did, and I hope there will be many more because it will be an important contribution to a better future for everyone in historic Palestine," said Pappe.